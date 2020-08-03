ViacomCBS Inc. (VIAC) market price of $25.77 offers the impression of an exciting value play

ViacomCBS Inc. (VIAC) is priced at $25.77 after the most recent trading session. At the very opening of the session, the stock price was $25.68 and reached a high price of $26.18, prior to closing the session it reached the value of $26.07. The stock touched a low price of $25.34.

Recently in News on July 31, 2020, CBS Presents “JOHN LEWIS: CELEBRATING A HERO,” a One-Hour Primetime Special Honoring His Life, Hosted by Oprah Winfrey, Tyler Perry, Gayle King and Brad Pitt to Be Broadcast Tuesday, August 4. The Special Will Feature Unique Performances and Special Appearances by Yolanda Adams, Jon Batiste, Common, Jennifer Hudson, John Legend, Trevor Noah, Billy Porter and Wynonna. You can read further details here

ViacomCBS Inc. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $42.37 on 01/08/20, with the lowest value was $10.10 for the same time period, recorded on 03/18/20.

ViacomCBS Inc. (VIAC) full year performance was -48.50%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, ViacomCBS Inc. shares are logging -50.27% during the 52-week period from high price, and 155.15% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $10.10 and $51.82.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Communication Services managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 2723965 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the ViacomCBS Inc. (VIAC) recorded performance in the market was -37.88%, having the revenues showcasing 58.38% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 15.97B, as it employees total of 23990 workers.

The Analysts eye on ViacomCBS Inc. (VIAC)

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 19.67, with a change in the price was noted +5.94. In a similar fashion, ViacomCBS Inc. posted a movement of +30.00% for the period of last 100 days, recording 13,862,994 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for VIAC is recording 1.38 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 1.34.

Technical rundown of ViacomCBS Inc. (VIAC)

Raw Stochastic average of ViacomCBS Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 69.98%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 90.24%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 94.11% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 91.74%.

Considering, the past performance of ViacomCBS Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -37.88%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -23.62%, alongside a downfall of -48.50% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 5.33% in the 7-day charts and went down by 10.47% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 58.38% during last recorded quarter.