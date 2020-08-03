Telephone and Data Systems Inc. (TDS) is set for a tempting yields with an average volume of 646.12K

At the end of the latest market close, Telephone and Data Systems Inc. (TDS) was valued at $19.28. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $19.45 while reaching the peak value of $19.45 and lowest value recorded on the day was $18.92. The stock current value is $19.42.

Recently in News on July 31, 2020, TDS and U.S. Cellular to release second quarter operating results and host conference call on August 7, 2020. – Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE: TDS) and United States Cellular Corporation (NYSE: USM) will be webcasting their second quarter operating results conference call on August 7, 2020, at 9:00 a.m. central time. You can read further details here

Telephone and Data Systems Inc. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $25.64 on 01/16/20, with the lowest value was $14.05 for the same time period, recorded on 03/12/20.

Telephone and Data Systems Inc. (TDS) full year performance was -37.84%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Telephone and Data Systems Inc. shares are logging -41.19% during the 52-week period from high price, and 38.22% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $14.05 and $33.02.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Communication Services managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1761789 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Telephone and Data Systems Inc. (TDS) recorded performance in the market was -23.63%, having the revenues showcasing 7.23% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 2.07B, as it employees total of 9400 workers.

Telephone and Data Systems Inc. (TDS) in the eye of market guru’s

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Telephone and Data Systems Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 18.93, with a change in the price was noted +2.07. In a similar fashion, Telephone and Data Systems Inc. posted a movement of +11.93% for the period of last 100 days, recording 849,455 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for TDS is recording 0.50 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.50.

Telephone and Data Systems Inc. (TDS): Stocks Technical analysis and Trends

Raw Stochastic average of Telephone and Data Systems Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 21.09%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 28.57%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 30.41% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 35.66%.

If we look into the earlier routines of Telephone and Data Systems Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -23.63%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -14.37%, alongside a downfall of -37.84% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 0.26% in the 7-day charts and went up by -2.95% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 7.23% during last recorded quarter.