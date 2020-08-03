Recent Change of 15.13% in the Tyme Technologies Inc. (TYME) market price might lead to pleasant surprises

At the end of the latest market close, Tyme Technologies Inc. (TYME) was valued at $1.19. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $1.20 while reaching the peak value of $1.25 and lowest value recorded on the day was $1.185. The stock current value is $1.37.

Recently in News on August 3, 2020, TYME Announces Orphan Drug Designation for SM-88 as Potential Treatment for Patients with Pancreatic Cancer. Tyme Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: TYME), an emerging biotechnology company developing cancer metabolism-based therapies (CMBTs™) announced that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has granted the company Orphan Drug Designation for its lead pipeline candidate, SM-88 (racemetyrosine), as a potential treatment for patients with pancreatic cancer. You can read further details here

Tyme Technologies Inc. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $2.0400 on 01/17/20, with the lowest value was $0.8601 for the same time period, recorded on 03/18/20.

Tyme Technologies Inc. (TYME) full year performance was 7.21%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Tyme Technologies Inc. shares are logging -32.84% during the 52-week period from high price, and 59.28% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.86 and $2.04.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Healthcare managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 3356477 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Tyme Technologies Inc. (TYME) recorded performance in the market was -15.00%, having the revenues showcasing -10.86% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 154.50M, as it employees total of 18 workers.

Tyme Technologies Inc. (TYME) in the eye of market guru’s

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 1.2898, with a change in the price was noted +0.2583. In a similar fashion, Tyme Technologies Inc. posted a movement of +24.60% for the period of last 100 days, recording 396,640 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for TYME is recording 0.03 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.00.

Tyme Technologies Inc. (TYME): Stocks Technical analysis and Trends

Raw Stochastic average of Tyme Technologies Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 30.44%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 54.59%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 35.66% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 29.73%.

If we look into the earlier routines of Tyme Technologies Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -15.00%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -15.00%, alongside a boost of 7.21% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -2.46% in the 7-day charts and went up by -9.16% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -10.86% during last recorded quarter.