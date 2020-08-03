RealPage Inc. (RP) is on the roll with an average volume of 904.18K in the recent 3 months

RealPage Inc. (RP) is priced at $63.01 after the most recent trading session. At the very opening of the session, the stock price was $66.35 and reached a high price of $66.35, prior to closing the session it reached the value of $62.86. The stock touched a low price of $62.50.

Recently in News on July 30, 2020, RealPage Reports Second Quarter 2020 Financial Results. RealPage, Inc. (NASDAQ:RP), a leading global provider of software and data analytics to the real estate industry, today announced financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2020. You can read further details here

RealPage Inc. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $69.79 on 06/23/20, with the lowest value was $36.91 for the same time period, recorded on 03/18/20.

RealPage Inc. (RP) full year performance was 1.06%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, RealPage Inc. shares are logging -9.71% during the 52-week period from high price, and 70.71% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $36.91 and $69.79.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Technology managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1377430 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the RealPage Inc. (RP) recorded performance in the market was 17.23%, having the revenues showcasing 1.20% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 6.42B, as it employees total of 7300 workers.

Specialists analysis on RealPage Inc. (RP)

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 61.60, with a change in the price was noted +2.81. In a similar fashion, RealPage Inc. posted a movement of +4.67% for the period of last 100 days, recording 923,020 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for RP is recording 1.01 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.99.

Trends and Technical analysis: RealPage Inc. (RP)

Raw Stochastic average of RealPage Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 14.61%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 15.92%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 15.18% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 12.29%.

Now, considering the stocks previous presentation, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 17.23%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 7.99%, alongside a boost of 1.06% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -1.39% in the 7-day charts and went up by -3.76% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 1.20% during last recorded quarter.