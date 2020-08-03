Raytheon Technologies Corporation (RTX) is set to bring smile on the investors face as Analysts sets mean Target price of $76.25

Raytheon Technologies Corporation (RTX) is priced at $57.03 after the most recent trading session. At the very opening of the session, the stock price was $57.36 and reached a high price of $57.38, prior to closing the session it reached the value of $56.68. The stock touched a low price of $56.11.

Recently in News on August 3, 2020, Raytheon Missiles & Defense, RAFAEL team to establish U.S.-based Iron Dome Weapon System production facility. – Raytheon Missiles & Defense, a Raytheon Technologies (RTX: NYSE) business, and RAFAEL Advanced Defense Systems Ltd., an Israeli-based defense technology company, have signed a joint venture to establish an Iron Dome Weapon System production facility in the United States. The new partnership, called Raytheon RAFAEL Area Protection Systems, anticipates finalizing a site location before the end of the year. You can read further details here

Raytheon Technologies Corporation had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $93.47 on 02/11/20, with the lowest value was $40.72 for the same time period, recorded on 03/18/20.

Raytheon Technologies Corporation (RTX) full year performance was -27.11%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Raytheon Technologies Corporation shares are logging -38.98% during the 52-week period from high price, and 40.08% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $40.71 and $93.45.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Industrials managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 2774982 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Raytheon Technologies Corporation (RTX) recorded performance in the market was -35.83%, having the revenues showcasing -7.25% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 87.78B, as it employees total of 243200 workers.

Market experts do have their say about Raytheon Technologies Corporation (RTX)

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 60.85, with a change in the price was noted -6.61. In a similar fashion, Raytheon Technologies Corporation posted a movement of -10.42% for the period of last 100 days, recording 13,932,854 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for RTX is recording 0.49 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.46.

Technical breakdown of Raytheon Technologies Corporation (RTX)

Raw Stochastic average of Raytheon Technologies Corporation in the period of last 50 days is set at 5.68%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 12.67%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 7.43% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 13.81%.

Bearing in mind the latest performance of Raytheon Technologies Corporation, several moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -35.83%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -36.02%, alongside a downfall of -27.11% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -8.68% in the 7-day charts and went down by -8.00% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -7.25% during last recorded quarter.