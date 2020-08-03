Park National Corporation (PRK) is primed for evolution with the beta value of 0.78

Park National Corporation (PRK) is priced at $85.76 after the most recent trading session. At the very opening of the session, the stock price was $86.99 and reached a high price of $90.00, prior to closing the session it reached the value of $88.00. The stock touched a low price of $83.54.

Recently in News on July 27, 2020, Park National Corporation reports financial results for second quarter and first half of 2020. Park National Corporation (Park) (NYSE American: PRK) today reported financial results for the second quarter and first half of 2020 (three and six months ended June 30, 2020). Park’s board of directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $1.02 per common share, payable on September 10, 2020 to common shareholders of record as of August 21, 2020. You can read further details here

Park National Corporation had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $104.57 on 01/17/20, with the lowest value was $64.53 for the same time period, recorded on 07/09/20.

Park National Corporation (PRK) full year performance was -7.28%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Park National Corporation shares are logging -18.56% during the 52-week period from high price, and 32.90% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $64.53 and $105.31.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Financial managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 2983369 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Park National Corporation (PRK) recorded performance in the market was -16.07%, having the revenues showcasing 10.09% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 1.43B, as it employees total of 1907 workers.

The Analysts eye on Park National Corporation (PRK)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Park National Corporation a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 73.65, with a change in the price was noted +0.28. In a similar fashion, Park National Corporation posted a movement of +0.33% for the period of last 100 days, recording 123,207 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for PRK is recording 0.02 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.02.

Technical rundown of Park National Corporation (PRK)

Raw Stochastic average of Park National Corporation in the period of last 50 days is set at 81.34%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 81.34%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 88.13% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 79.94%.

Considering, the past performance of Park National Corporation, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -16.07%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -9.52%, alongside a downfall of -7.28% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 24.22% in the 7-day charts and went down by 25.88% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 10.09% during last recorded quarter.