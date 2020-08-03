Occidental Petroleum Corporation (OXY) is set to bring smile on the investors face as Analysts sets mean Target price of $15.95

At the end of the latest market close, Occidental Petroleum Corporation (OXY) was valued at $15.74. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $15.81 while reaching the peak value of $15.84 and lowest value recorded on the day was $15.41. The stock current value is $15.20.

Recently in News on June 29, 2020, Occidental Announces Upsize of Previously Announced Cash Tender Offers and Consent Solicitations for Certain of its Senior Notes. Occidental Petroleum Corporation (“Occidental”) (OXY) today announced that, in connection with its offers to purchase for cash (collectively, the “Tender Offers” and each a “Tender Offer”) the outstanding senior notes listed in the table below and Consent Solicitations (as defined below), it is increasing the maximum aggregate purchase price of Notes (as defined below) it will accept for purchase, excluding accrued but unpaid interest (as amended herein, the “Maximum Aggregate Purchase Price”), from the previously announced amount of $1,500 million to $2,000 million. Additionally, Occidental announced that it had conditioned its obligation to accept for purchase and to pay for any of the Notes in the Tender Offers on the completion by Occidental of a registered offering (the “Concurrent Offering”) of senior unsecured debt securities that results in net proceeds of at least $1,950 million, an increase from the previously announced condition that required such Concurrent Offering to result in net proceeds of at least $1,475 million, on terms and subject to conditions reasonably satisfactory to Occidental (as amended herein, the “Financing Condition”). You can read further details here

Occidental Petroleum Corporation had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $47.58 on 01/16/20, with the lowest value was $9.00 for the same time period, recorded on 03/18/20.

Occidental Petroleum Corporation (OXY) full year performance was -70.40%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Occidental Petroleum Corporation shares are logging -71.88% during the 52-week period from high price, and 68.89% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $9.00 and $54.05.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Energy managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 7037878 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Occidental Petroleum Corporation (OXY) recorded performance in the market was -61.81%, having the revenues showcasing 3.28% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 14.48B, as it employees total of 14400 workers.

Market experts do have their say about Occidental Petroleum Corporation (OXY)

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 15.37, with a change in the price was noted +3.40. In a similar fashion, Occidental Petroleum Corporation posted a movement of +28.86% for the period of last 100 days, recording 40,999,176 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for OXY is recording 1.79 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 1.67.

Technical breakdown of Occidental Petroleum Corporation (OXY)

Raw Stochastic average of Occidental Petroleum Corporation in the period of last 50 days is set at 21.41%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 0.53%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 4.70% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 15.30%.

Bearing in mind the latest performance of Occidental Petroleum Corporation, several moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -61.81%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -60.37%, alongside a downfall of -70.40% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -5.97% in the 7-day charts and went up by -9.59% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 3.28% during last recorded quarter.