Here is why United Bankshares Inc. (UBSI) recent weekly performance of -8.42% shouldn’t bother you at All

Let’s start up with the current stock price of United Bankshares Inc. (UBSI), which is $26.32 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $27.14 after opening rate of $27.01 while the lowest price it went was recorded $26.025 before closing at $27.18.

Recently in News on July 24, 2020, United Bankshares, Inc. Announces Earnings for the Second Quarter and First Half of 2020. United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ: UBSI) (“United”), today reported earnings for the second quarter and the first half of 2020. Earnings for the second quarter of 2020 were $52.7 million as compared to earnings of $67.2 million for the second quarter of 2019. Earnings for the first half of 2020 were $92.9 million as compared to earnings of $130.8 million for the first half of 2019. The lower amount of net income in 2020 was driven primarily by significant merger-related expenses from the Carolina Financial Corporation (“Carolina Financial”) acquisition and a higher provision for loan losses resulting from an adverse future macroeconomic forecast as a result of the coronavirus (“COVID-19”) pandemic under the new Current Expected Credit Loss (“CECL”) accounting standard. The higher amount of provision expense resulting from COVID-19 is an industry-wide issue affecting bank earnings nationwide. Diluted earnings per share were $0.44 and $0.84 for the second quarter and first half of 2020, respectively, as compared to diluted earnings per share of $0.66 and $1.28 for the second quarter and first half of 2019, respectively. You can read further details here

United Bankshares Inc. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $39.07 on 01/02/20, with the lowest value was $19.67 for the same time period, recorded on 03/23/20.

United Bankshares Inc. (UBSI) full year performance was -27.69%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, United Bankshares Inc. shares are logging -35.33% during the 52-week period from high price, and 33.81% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $19.67 and $40.70.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Financial managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1587914 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the United Bankshares Inc. (UBSI) recorded performance in the market was -31.92%, having the revenues showcasing -9.58% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 3.53B, as it employees total of 2204 workers.

The Analysts eye on United Bankshares Inc. (UBSI)

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 26.23, with a change in the price was noted +0.80. In a similar fashion, United Bankshares Inc. posted a movement of +3.13% for the period of last 100 days, recording 894,890 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for UBSI is recording 0.07 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.07.

Technical rundown of United Bankshares Inc. (UBSI)

Raw Stochastic average of United Bankshares Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 22.92%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 42.17%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 60.13% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 66.02%.

Considering, the past performance of United Bankshares Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -31.92%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -23.27%, alongside a downfall of -27.69% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -8.42% in the 7-day charts and went down by -1.05% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -9.58% during last recorded quarter.