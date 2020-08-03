Here is why Provident Financial Services Inc. (PFS) recent weekly performance of -5.34% shouldn’t bother you at All

At the end of the latest market close, Provident Financial Services Inc. (PFS) was valued at $14.30. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $13.80 while reaching the peak value of $14.19 and lowest value recorded on the day was $13.015. The stock current value is $13.65.

Recently in News on July 30, 2020, Provident Financial Services, Inc. Announces Second Quarter Earnings and Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend. Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFS) (the “Company”) reported net income of $14.3 million, or $0.22 per basic and diluted share, for the three months ended June 30, 2020, compared to net income of $24.4 million, or $0.38 per basic and diluted share, for the three months ended June 30, 2019. For the six months ended June 30, 2020, the Company reported net income of $29.2 million, or $0.45 per basic and diluted share, compared to net income of $55.3 million, or $0.85 per basic and diluted share, for the same period last year. You can read further details here

Provident Financial Services Inc. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $24.84 on 01/02/20, with the lowest value was $9.05 for the same time period, recorded on 03/19/20.

Provident Financial Services Inc. (PFS) full year performance was -43.08%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Provident Financial Services Inc. shares are logging -47.22% during the 52-week period from high price, and 50.83% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $9.05 and $25.86.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Financial managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 3189159 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Provident Financial Services Inc. (PFS) recorded performance in the market was -44.62%, having the revenues showcasing -0.07% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 944.44M, as it employees total of 968 workers.

The Analysts eye on Provident Financial Services Inc. (PFS)

During the last month, 1 analysts gave the Provident Financial Services Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 3 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 13.36, with a change in the price was noted -3.69. In a similar fashion, Provident Financial Services Inc. posted a movement of -21.28% for the period of last 100 days, recording 440,561 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for PFS is recording 0.86 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.86.

Technical rundown of Provident Financial Services Inc. (PFS)

Raw Stochastic average of Provident Financial Services Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 40.97%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 39.72%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 66.57% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 75.04%.

Considering, the past performance of Provident Financial Services Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -44.62%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -40.16%, alongside a downfall of -43.08% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -5.34% in the 7-day charts and went down by 0.00% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -0.07% during last recorded quarter.