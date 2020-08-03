Gear up for the change! Universal Security Instruments Inc. (UUU) has hit the volume of 1365478

For the readers interested in the stock health of Universal Security Instruments Inc. (UUU). It is currently valued at $2.02. When the transactions were called off in the previous session, Stock hit the highs of $2.90, after setting-off with the price of $1.82. Company’s stock value dipped to $1.79 during the trading on the day. When the trading was stopped its value was $1.66.

Recently in News on November 19, 2019, Universal Security Instruments Reports Second-Quarter Results. – Universal Security Instruments, Inc. (NYSE AMEX: UUU) today announced results for its fiscal second quarter and six months ended September 30, 2019. You can read further details here

Universal Security Instruments Inc. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $2.90 on 07/31/20, with the lowest value was $0.30 for the same time period, recorded on 03/19/20.

Universal Security Instruments Inc. (UUU) full year performance was 62.90%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Universal Security Instruments Inc. shares are logging -15.83% during the 52-week period from high price, and 570.87% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.30 and $2.40.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Industrials managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1365478 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Universal Security Instruments Inc. (UUU) recorded performance in the market was 225.81%, having the revenues showcasing 227.44% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 3.80M, as it employees total of 14 workers.

Universal Security Instruments Inc. (UUU) in the eye of market guru’s

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Universal Security Instruments Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 0.72, with a change in the price was noted +1.56. In a similar fashion, Universal Security Instruments Inc. posted a movement of +339.13% for the period of last 100 days, recording 139,158 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for UUU is recording 0.16 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.00.

Universal Security Instruments Inc. (UUU): Stocks Technical analysis and Trends

Raw Stochastic average of Universal Security Instruments Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 62.07%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 58.87%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 70.52% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 79.11%.

If we look into the earlier routines of Universal Security Instruments Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 225.81%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 158.87%, alongside a boost of 62.90% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 65.57% in the 7-day charts and went down by 148.31% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 227.44% during last recorded quarter.