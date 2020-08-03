Gear up for the change! NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NBY) has hit the volume of 1392532

For the readers interested in the stock health of NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NBY). It is currently valued at $1.31. When the transactions were called off in the previous session, Stock hit the highs of $1.28, after setting-off with the price of $1.20. Company’s stock value dipped to $1.12 during the trading on the day. When the trading was stopped its value was $1.23.

Recently in News on July 27, 2020, NovaBay Pharmaceuticals to Hold Second Quarter 2020 Conference Call on August 6. NovaBay® Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE American: NBY) announces it will report financial results for the three and six months ended June 30, 2020 after market close on Thursday, August 6, 2020 and will hold an investment community conference call that day at 4:30 p.m. Eastern time. You can read further details here

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $1.9400 on 07/13/20, with the lowest value was $0.2400 for the same time period, recorded on 03/16/20.

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NBY) full year performance was -5.38%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares are logging -32.47% during the 52-week period from high price, and 445.83% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.24 and $1.94.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Healthcare managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1392532 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NBY) recorded performance in the market was 92.19%, having the revenues showcasing 30.34% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 39.10M, as it employees total of 28 workers.

Analysts verdict on NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NBY)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 0.9588, with a change in the price was noted +0.8982. In a similar fashion, NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. posted a movement of +218.12% for the period of last 100 days, recording 5,762,188 in trading volumes.

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NBY): Technical Analysis

Raw Stochastic average of NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 44.25%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 27.59%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 19.98% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 14.85%.

Let’s take a glance in the erstwhile performances of NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 92.19%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 104.56%, alongside a downfall of -5.38% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 3.36% in the 7-day charts and went down by 7.89% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 30.34% during last recorded quarter.