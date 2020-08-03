Expeditors International of Washington Inc. (EXPD) is on the roll with an average volume of 1.23M in the recent 3 months

Let’s start up with the current stock price of Expeditors International of Washington Inc. (EXPD), which is $84.51 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $84.90 after opening rate of $82.87 while the lowest price it went was recorded $82.65 before closing at $83.02.

Recently in News on May 26, 2020, Expeditors Acquires Fleet Logistics’ Digital Platform. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ: EXPD) a leading provider of global logistics solutions, announced today that it has acquired Fleet Logistics’ Digital Platform. The purchase will support Expeditors’ online LTL shipping platform, Koho (gokoho.com), and aligns with Expeditors’ strategy and focus on Digital Solutions. Terms of the agreement were not disclosed. You can read further details here

Expeditors International of Washington Inc. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $84.90 on 07/31/20, with the lowest value was $52.55 for the same time period, recorded on 03/23/20.

Expeditors International of Washington Inc. (EXPD) full year performance was 15.26%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Expeditors International of Washington Inc. shares are logging 0.68% during the 52-week period from high price, and 60.82% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $52.55 and $83.94.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Industrials managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 2044641 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Expeditors International of Washington Inc. (EXPD) recorded performance in the market was 8.32%, having the revenues showcasing 18.43% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 13.82B, as it employees total of 18000 workers.

Analysts verdict on Expeditors International of Washington Inc. (EXPD)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Expeditors International of Washington Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 72.82, with a change in the price was noted +14.56. In a similar fashion, Expeditors International of Washington Inc. posted a movement of +20.81% for the period of last 100 days, recording 1,486,571 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for EXPD is recording 0.00 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.00.

Expeditors International of Washington Inc. (EXPD): Technical Analysis

Raw Stochastic average of Expeditors International of Washington Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 97.18%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 96.00%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 94.73% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 90.97%.

Let’s take a glance in the erstwhile performances of Expeditors International of Washington Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 8.32%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 15.70%, alongside a boost of 15.26% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 5.39% in the 7-day charts and went down by 10.92% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 18.43% during last recorded quarter.