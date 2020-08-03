Do Citizens Financial Group Inc. (CFG) beta value of 1.79 signposts another twist?

At the end of the latest market close, Citizens Financial Group Inc. (CFG) was valued at $24.81. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $24.54 while reaching the peak value of $24.84 and lowest value recorded on the day was $24.065. The stock current value is $24.58.

Recently in News on August 3, 2020, Citizens Bank Announces Grant Program for Minority-Owned Small Businesses. Citizens Bank announced today that it will award grants to minority-owned small businesses in recognition of the value that they bring as a vital part of our communities. With this program, Citizens will award 100 grants of $15,000 each ($1.5 million total) to 100 minority-owned businesses (customers and non-customers) across the Citizens 11 state footprint, extending its ongoing small business grant program. You can read further details here

Citizens Financial Group Inc. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $41.29 on 01/17/20, with the lowest value was $14.12 for the same time period, recorded on 03/18/20.

Citizens Financial Group Inc. (CFG) full year performance was -30.47%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Citizens Financial Group Inc. shares are logging -40.47% during the 52-week period from high price, and 74.08% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $14.12 and $41.29.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Financial managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1768999 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Citizens Financial Group Inc. (CFG) recorded performance in the market was -38.91%, having the revenues showcasing 15.83% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 10.58B, as it employees total of 18000 workers.

The Analysts eye on Citizens Financial Group Inc. (CFG)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Citizens Financial Group Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 22.59, with a change in the price was noted +1.17. In a similar fashion, Citizens Financial Group Inc. posted a movement of +5.01% for the period of last 100 days, recording 6,489,425 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for CFG is recording 0.41 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.41.

Technical rundown of Citizens Financial Group Inc. (CFG)

Raw Stochastic average of Citizens Financial Group Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 29.48%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 40.46%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 44.34% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 46.73%.

Considering, the past performance of Citizens Financial Group Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -38.91%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -33.45%, alongside a downfall of -30.47% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -3.01% in the 7-day charts and went down by 2.39% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 15.83% during last recorded quarter.