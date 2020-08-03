Do Aeterna Zentaris Inc. (AEZS) beta value of 1.85 signposts another twist?

At the end of the latest market close, Aeterna Zentaris Inc. (AEZS) was valued at $0.47. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $0.48 while reaching the peak value of $0.483 and lowest value recorded on the day was $0.446. The stock current value is $0.43.

Recently in News on August 3, 2020, AETERNA ZENTARIS ANNOUNCES $7.0 MILLION REGISTERED DIRECT OFFERING PRICED AT-THE-MARKET. Aeterna Zentaris Inc. (NASDAQ: AEZS) (TSX: AEZS) (the “Company”), a specialty biopharmaceutical company commercializing and developing therapeutics and diagnostic tests, announced today that it has entered into a securities purchase agreement with several institutional investors in the United States providing for the sale and issuance of approximately 12,427,876 common shares at a purchase price of $0.56325 per common share in a registered direct offering priced at-the-market under Nasdaq rules. The offering is expected to result in gross proceeds to Aeterna Zentaris of approximately $7.0 million. You can read further details here

Aeterna Zentaris Inc. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $1.5400 on 01/21/20, with the lowest value was $0.3697 for the same time period, recorded on 07/02/20.

Aeterna Zentaris Inc. (AEZS) full year performance was -80.19%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Aeterna Zentaris Inc. shares are logging -83.36% during the 52-week period from high price, and 15.69% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.37 and $2.57.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Healthcare managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 5693549 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Aeterna Zentaris Inc. (AEZS) recorded performance in the market was -48.41%, having the revenues showcasing -36.13% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 11.19M, as it employees total of 11 workers.

Market experts do have their say about Aeterna Zentaris Inc. (AEZS)

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 0.7519, with a change in the price was noted -0.2426. In a similar fashion, Aeterna Zentaris Inc. posted a movement of -36.28% for the period of last 100 days, recording 2,063,078 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for AEZS is recording 0.18 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.06.

Technical breakdown of Aeterna Zentaris Inc. (AEZS)

Raw Stochastic average of Aeterna Zentaris Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 6.12%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 19.47%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 38.34% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 36.96%.

Bearing in mind the latest performance of Aeterna Zentaris Inc., several moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -48.41%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -55.92%, alongside a downfall of -80.19% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -0.51% in the 7-day charts and went up by -13.06% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -36.13% during last recorded quarter.