Analysts Mean recommendation for TimkenSteel Corporation (TMST) was 3.00: Is this the key time?

At the end of the latest market close, TimkenSteel Corporation (TMST) was valued at $3.79. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $3.72 while reaching the peak value of $3.82 and lowest value recorded on the day was $3.50. The stock current value is $3.67.

Recently in News on July 23, 2020, TimkenSteel to Announce Second-Quarter 2020 Financial Results on August 6. – TimkenSteel Corp. (NYSE: TMST) will release its 2020 second-quarter financial results on Thursday, August 6, after the market closes on the New York Stock Exchange.

TimkenSteel Corporation had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $7.99 on 01/02/20, with the lowest value was $2.16 for the same time period, recorded on 04/23/20.

TimkenSteel Corporation (TMST) full year performance was -43.10%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, TimkenSteel Corporation shares are logging -54.12% during the 52-week period from high price, and 69.91% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $2.16 and $8.00.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Basic Materials managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1423116 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the TimkenSteel Corporation (TMST) recorded performance in the market was -53.31%, having the revenues showcasing 41.15% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 170.40M, as it employees total of 2500 workers.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 3.46, with a change in the price was noted -0.39. In a similar fashion, TimkenSteel Corporation posted a movement of -9.61% for the period of last 100 days, recording 404,477 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for TMST is recording 0.26 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.26.

Technical breakdown of TimkenSteel Corporation (TMST)

Raw Stochastic average of TimkenSteel Corporation in the period of last 50 days is set at 41.92%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 32.69%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 57.00% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 57.18%.

Bearing in mind the latest performance of TimkenSteel Corporation, several moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -53.31%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -42.48%, alongside a downfall of -43.10% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 0.55% in the 7-day charts and went up by -2.65% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 41.15% during last recorded quarter.