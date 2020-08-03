Analysts Mean recommendation for El Pollo Loco Holdings Inc. (LOCO) was 2.20: Is this the key time?

El Pollo Loco Holdings Inc. (LOCO) is priced at $19.76 after the most recent trading session. At the very opening of the session, the stock price was $17.62 and reached a high price of $19.83, prior to closing the session it reached the value of $17.20. The stock touched a low price of $17.26.

Recently in News on July 30, 2020, El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc. Announces Second Quarter 2020 Financial Results. El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: LOCO) today announced financial results for the 13‑week period ended June 24, 2020 and provided a business update on the impact of the COVID‑19 pandemic. You can read further details here

El Pollo Loco Holdings Inc. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $19.83 on 07/31/20, with the lowest value was $6.15 for the same time period, recorded on 03/18/20.

El Pollo Loco Holdings Inc. (LOCO) full year performance was 101.84%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, El Pollo Loco Holdings Inc. shares are logging 13.76% during the 52-week period from high price, and 221.38% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $6.15 and $17.37.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Consumer Cyclical managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 2193634 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the El Pollo Loco Holdings Inc. (LOCO) recorded performance in the market was 30.52%, having the revenues showcasing 44.76% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 603.87M, as it employees total of 5005 workers.

El Pollo Loco Holdings Inc. (LOCO) in the eye of market guru’s

During the last month, 3 analysts gave the El Pollo Loco Holdings Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 2 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 12.80, with a change in the price was noted +9.23. In a similar fashion, El Pollo Loco Holdings Inc. posted a movement of +87.65% for the period of last 100 days, recording 428,125 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for LOCO is recording 0.54 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.54.

El Pollo Loco Holdings Inc. (LOCO): Stocks Technical analysis and Trends

Raw Stochastic average of El Pollo Loco Holdings Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 98.95%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 98.79%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 97.77% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 92.02%.

If we look into the earlier routines of El Pollo Loco Holdings Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 30.52%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 43.40%, alongside a boost of 101.84% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 22.73% in the 7-day charts and went down by 33.24% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 44.76% during last recorded quarter.