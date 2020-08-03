Alarm.com Holdings Inc. (ALRM) is primed for evolution with the beta value of 1.15

At the end of the latest market close, Alarm.com Holdings Inc. (ALRM) was valued at $70.04. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $69.67 while reaching the peak value of $70.05 and lowest value recorded on the day was $67.89. The stock current value is $57.66.

Recently in News on July 29, 2020, Alarm.com Smart Gateway Wins 2020 IoT Evolution Product of the Year Award. The Alarm.com (Nasdaq: ALRM) Smart Gateway, a cloud-managed access point that provides a dedicated Wi-Fi network for Alarm.com video cameras, is an IoT Evolution Product of the Year for 2020. In addition to providing a secure network for Alarm.com Wi-Fi cameras, Smart Gateway offers remote management features for video installations, firmware updates and customer support calls. This is the second consecutive year that Alarm.com has won the award, presented by IoT Evolution World. You can read further details here

Alarm.com Holdings Inc. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $74.66 on 07/23/20, with the lowest value was $32.00 for the same time period, recorded on 03/18/20.

Alarm.com Holdings Inc. (ALRM) full year performance was 42.97%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Alarm.com Holdings Inc. shares are logging -22.77% during the 52-week period from high price, and 80.19% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $32.00 and $74.66.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Technology managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1771808 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Alarm.com Holdings Inc. (ALRM) recorded performance in the market was 63.00%, having the revenues showcasing 67.44% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 3.36B, as it employees total of 1160 workers.

Market experts do have their say about Alarm.com Holdings Inc. (ALRM)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Alarm.com Holdings Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 52.92, with a change in the price was noted +18.85. In a similar fashion, Alarm.com Holdings Inc. posted a movement of +48.81% for the period of last 100 days, recording 622,901 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for ALRM is recording 0.31 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.31.

Technical breakdown of Alarm.com Holdings Inc. (ALRM)

Raw Stochastic average of Alarm.com Holdings Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 41.69%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 5.18%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 29.14% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 35.75%.

Bearing in mind the latest performance of Alarm.com Holdings Inc., several moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 63.00%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 59.44%, alongside a boost of 42.97% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 3.30% in the 7-day charts and went down by 5.04% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 67.44% during last recorded quarter.