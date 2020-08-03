Air Products and Chemicals Inc. (APD) is primed for evolution with the beta value of 0.91

At the end of the latest market close, Air Products and Chemicals Inc. (APD) was valued at $284.81. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $285.62 while reaching the peak value of $286.74 and lowest value recorded on the day was $281.06. The stock current value is $286.63.

Recently in News on July 30, 2020, Air Products’ Investor Relations, Corporate Relations and Sustainability VP to Speak at Jefferies 2020 Virtual Industrials Conference on August 6. – Air Products (NYSE:APD) today announced Simon Moore, vice president, Investor Relations, Corporate Relations and Sustainability, will speak at the Jefferies 2020 Virtual Industrials Conference on Thursday, August 6, 2020 at 10:55 a.m. USET. You can read further details here

Air Products and Chemicals Inc. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $299.82 on 07/23/20, with the lowest value was $167.43 for the same time period, recorded on 03/16/20.

Air Products and Chemicals Inc. (APD) full year performance was 26.62%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Air Products and Chemicals Inc. shares are logging -4.40% during the 52-week period from high price, and 71.19% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $167.43 and $299.82.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Basic Materials managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1545855 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Air Products and Chemicals Inc. (APD) recorded performance in the market was 21.98%, having the revenues showcasing 28.97% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 62.91B, as it employees total of 17440 workers.

Air Products and Chemicals Inc. (APD) in the eye of market guru’s

During the last month, 14 analysts gave the Air Products and Chemicals Inc. a BUY rating, 1 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 12 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 234.59, with a change in the price was noted +72.05. In a similar fashion, Air Products and Chemicals Inc. posted a movement of +33.58% for the period of last 100 days, recording 1,306,916 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for APD is recording 0.70 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.63.

Air Products and Chemicals Inc. (APD): Stocks Technical analysis and Trends

Raw Stochastic average of Air Products and Chemicals Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 81.33%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 76.00%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 76.85% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 80.66%.

If we look into the earlier routines of Air Products and Chemicals Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 21.98%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 20.07%, alongside a boost of 26.62% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -1.68% in the 7-day charts and went down by 17.59% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 28.97% during last recorded quarter.