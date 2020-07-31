ThermoGenesis Holdings Inc. (THMO) is on the roll with an average volume of 659.97K in the recent 3 months

ThermoGenesis Holdings Inc. (THMO) is priced at $6.21 after the most recent trading session. At the very opening of the session, the stock price was $4.56 and reached a high price of $7.50, prior to closing the session it reached the value of $4.55. The stock touched a low price of $4.45.

Recently in News on June 23, 2020, ThermoGenesis Announces Corning’s Commercial Launch of the X-SERIES® Cell Processing Products Developed by ThermoGenesis. Innovative Density Gradient Media-Free & Buoyancy-Activated Cell Sorting (BACS) Technologies Improve Manufacturing Efficiency and Yield of Cell & Gene-Therapy Products. You can read further details here

ThermoGenesis Holdings Inc. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $14.18 on 04/30/20, with the lowest value was $1.63 for the same time period, recorded on 03/18/20.

ThermoGenesis Holdings Inc. (THMO) full year performance was 108.39%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, ThermoGenesis Holdings Inc. shares are logging -56.21% during the 52-week period from high price, and 280.98% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $1.63 and $14.18.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Healthcare managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 3611133 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the ThermoGenesis Holdings Inc. (THMO) recorded performance in the market was 41.14%, having the revenues showcasing -45.95% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 40.61M, as it employees total of 50 workers.

The Analysts eye on ThermoGenesis Holdings Inc. (THMO)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the ThermoGenesis Holdings Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 5.83, with a change in the price was noted +2.85. In a similar fashion, ThermoGenesis Holdings Inc. posted a movement of +84.82% for the period of last 100 days, recording 970,294 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for THMO is recording 1.14 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 1.14.

Technical rundown of ThermoGenesis Holdings Inc. (THMO)

Raw Stochastic average of ThermoGenesis Holdings Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 51.72%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 62.06%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 39.18% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 33.79%.

Considering, the past performance of ThermoGenesis Holdings Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 41.14%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 16.29%, alongside a boost of 108.39% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 25.20% in the 7-day charts and went up by 11.69% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -45.95% during last recorded quarter.