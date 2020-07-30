Wrap Technologies Inc. (WRTC) market price of $11.06 offers the impression of an exciting value play

Let’s start up with the current stock price of Wrap Technologies Inc. (WRTC), which is $11.06 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $11.70 after opening rate of $11.59 while the lowest price it went was recorded $11.02 before closing at $11.22.

Recently in News on July 21, 2020, Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Office Announces Successful BolaWrap(R) Deployment Resulting in No Injuries. TEMPE, AZ / ACCESSWIRE / July 21, 2020 / Wrap Technologies, Inc. (the “Company” or “Wrap”) (NASDAQ:WRTC), an innovator of modern policing solutions, is pleased to report another successful deployment of the BolaWrap remote restraint device on a noncompliant suspect. Yesterday, Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Office in New Mexico released a press release containing the full account of their successful BolaWrap deployment:. You can read further details here

Wrap Technologies Inc. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $14.40 on 07/17/20, with the lowest value was $3.25 for the same time period, recorded on 03/23/20.

Wrap Technologies Inc. (WRTC) full year performance was 130.39%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Wrap Technologies Inc. shares are logging -23.19% during the 52-week period from high price, and 260.26% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $3.07 and $14.40.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Technology managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 912960 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Wrap Technologies Inc. (WRTC) recorded performance in the market was 75.59%, having the revenues showcasing 120.43% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 374.86M, as it employees total of 19 workers.

Specialists analysis on Wrap Technologies Inc. (WRTC)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Wrap Technologies Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 6.95, with a change in the price was noted +5.54. In a similar fashion, Wrap Technologies Inc. posted a movement of +97.71% for the period of last 100 days, recording 1,035,112 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for WRTC is recording 0.00 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.00.

Trends and Technical analysis: Wrap Technologies Inc. (WRTC)

Raw Stochastic average of Wrap Technologies Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 68.42%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 24.39%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 31.64% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 38.82%.

Now, considering the stocks previous presentation, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 75.59%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 58.25%, alongside a boost of 130.39% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -1.06% in the 7-day charts and went down by 13.79% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 120.43% during last recorded quarter.