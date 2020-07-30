The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (SMG) is primed for evolution with the beta value of 0.95

For the readers interested in the stock health of The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (SMG). It is currently valued at $162.52. When the transactions were called off in the previous session, Stock hit the highs of $167.46, after setting-off with the price of $163.02. Company’s stock value dipped to $159.81 during the trading on the day. When the trading was stopped its value was $145.43.

Recently in News on July 29, 2020, ScottsMiracle-Gro Announces Third Quarter Financial Results, Increased Fiscal 2020 Guidance and Approval of Special Dividend. The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE: SMG), the world’s leading marketer of branded consumer lawn and garden as well as indoor and hydroponic growing products, today announced the continued strength of both its U.S. Consumer and Hawthorne segments led to 28 percent company-wide sales growth and a 22 percent improvement in non-GAAP adjusted earnings in the fiscal third quarter. You can read further details here

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $167.46 on 07/29/20, with the lowest value was $76.50 for the same time period, recorded on 03/23/20.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (SMG) full year performance was 57.34%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company shares are logging 7.61% during the 52-week period from high price, and 112.44% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $76.50 and $151.03.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Basic Materials managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1481483 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (SMG) recorded performance in the market was 53.06%, having the revenues showcasing 27.78% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 8.95B, as it employees total of 5600 workers.

Market experts do have their say about The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (SMG)

During the last month, 3 analysts gave the The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 4 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 126.35, with a change in the price was noted +44.74. In a similar fashion, The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company posted a movement of +37.99% for the period of last 100 days, recording 489,463 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for SMG is recording 2.95 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 2.68.

Technical breakdown of The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (SMG)

Raw Stochastic average of The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company in the period of last 50 days is set at 87.87%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 85.86%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 86.95% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 87.74%.

Bearing in mind the latest performance of The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company, several moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 53.06%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 40.58%, alongside a boost of 57.34% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 10.14% in the 7-day charts and went down by 24.90% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 27.78% during last recorded quarter.