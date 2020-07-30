Synthetic Biologics Inc. (SYN) Quarterly Performance is 48.07%: Here is the Surprise Factor

For the readers interested in the stock health of Synthetic Biologics Inc. (SYN). It is currently valued at $0.62. When the transactions were called off in the previous session, Stock hit the highs of $0.57, after setting-off with the price of $0.54. Company’s stock value dipped to $0.53 during the trading on the day. When the trading was stopped its value was $0.54.

Recently in News on June 30, 2020, Synthetic Biologics Announces Submission of IND Application to U.S. FDA for SYN-020 Intestinal Alkaline Phosphatase. — Initial Indication Will Seek to Reduce Acute Intestinal Side Effects Associated with Radiation Therapy in Cancer Patients –. You can read further details here

Synthetic Biologics Inc. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $0.6897 on 07/30/20, with the lowest value was $0.2522 for the same time period, recorded on 03/19/20.

Synthetic Biologics Inc. (SYN) full year performance was 9.69%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Synthetic Biologics Inc. shares are logging -3.12% during the 52-week period from high price, and 145.84% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.25 and $0.64.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Healthcare managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 5645778 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Synthetic Biologics Inc. (SYN) recorded performance in the market was 6.04%, having the revenues showcasing 48.07% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 10.11M, as it employees total of 11 workers.

Synthetic Biologics Inc. (SYN) in the eye of market guru’s

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Synthetic Biologics Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 0.4020, with a change in the price was noted +0.2587. In a similar fashion, Synthetic Biologics Inc. posted a movement of +67.85% for the period of last 100 days, recording 449,263 in trading volumes.

Synthetic Biologics Inc. (SYN): Stocks Technical analysis and Trends

Raw Stochastic average of Synthetic Biologics Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 86.88%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 76.85%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 63.46% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 55.30%.

If we look into the earlier routines of Synthetic Biologics Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 6.04%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -0.63%, alongside a boost of 9.69% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -1.39% in the 7-day charts and went down by 4.45% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 48.07% during last recorded quarter.