SeaWorld Entertainment Inc. (SEAS) is set to bring smile on the investors face as Analysts sets mean Target price of $19.42

Let’s start up with the current stock price of SeaWorld Entertainment Inc. (SEAS), which is $15.16 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $16.23 after opening rate of $15.90 while the lowest price it went was recorded $14.93 before closing at $15.72.

Recently in News on July 30, 2020, SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. Announces Pricing of Senior Secured Notes. – SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE: SEAS) (the “Company”), a leading theme park and entertainment company, announced the pricing of the offering of $500.0 million (upsized from $400.0 million) aggregate principal amount of 9.500% second-priority senior secured notes due 2025 of SeaWorld Parks & Entertainment, Inc., a direct wholly-owned subsidiary of the Company (the “Issuer”) at a price of 100% of the par value thereof. The sale of the notes is expected to close on August 5, 2020, subject to customary closing conditions. You can read further details here

SeaWorld Entertainment Inc. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $36.96 on 02/18/20, with the lowest value was $6.75 for the same time period, recorded on 03/19/20.

SeaWorld Entertainment Inc. (SEAS) full year performance was -50.60%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, SeaWorld Entertainment Inc. shares are logging -58.98% during the 52-week period from high price, and 124.59% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $6.75 and $36.96.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Consumer Cyclical managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 2032409 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the SeaWorld Entertainment Inc. (SEAS) recorded performance in the market was -52.19%, having the revenues showcasing -5.90% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 1.23B, as it employees total of 4300 workers.

Market experts do have their say about SeaWorld Entertainment Inc. (SEAS)

During the last month, 9 analysts gave the SeaWorld Entertainment Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 4 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 14.57, with a change in the price was noted -5.77. In a similar fashion, SeaWorld Entertainment Inc. posted a movement of -27.57% for the period of last 100 days, recording 2,690,922 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for SEAS is recording 13.27 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 13.16.

Technical breakdown of SeaWorld Entertainment Inc. (SEAS)

Raw Stochastic average of SeaWorld Entertainment Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 18.15%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 17.25%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 39.46% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 53.54%.

Bearing in mind the latest performance of SeaWorld Entertainment Inc., several moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -52.19%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -56.35%, alongside a downfall of -50.60% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -9.06% in the 7-day charts and went down by 2.50% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -5.90% during last recorded quarter.