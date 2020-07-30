Roll up the Sleeves! When the bell rang at previous close ServiceNow Inc. (NOW) was up 2.45%

ServiceNow Inc. (NOW) is priced at $445.71 after the most recent trading session. At the very opening of the session, the stock price was $442.57 and reached a high price of $446.505, prior to closing the session it reached the value of $435.04. The stock touched a low price of $437.87.

Recently in News on July 29, 2020, ServiceNow Reports Second Quarter 2020 Financial Results. ServiceNow (NYSE: NOW), the leading digital workflow company making work, work better for people, today announced financial results for its second quarter ended June 30, 2020, with subscription revenues of $1,016 million in Q2 2020, representing 30% year-over-year growth, 32% adjusted for constant currency. You can read further details here

ServiceNow Inc. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $454.70 on 07/20/20, with the lowest value was $238.93 for the same time period, recorded on 03/18/20.

ServiceNow Inc. (NOW) full year performance was 58.62%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, ServiceNow Inc. shares are logging -1.98% during the 52-week period from high price, and 108.29% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $213.99 and $454.70.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Technology managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 2141574 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the ServiceNow Inc. (NOW) recorded performance in the market was 57.87%, having the revenues showcasing 38.42% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 86.13B, as it employees total of 11148 workers.

The Analysts eye on ServiceNow Inc. (NOW)

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 354.92, with a change in the price was noted +128.47. In a similar fashion, ServiceNow Inc. posted a movement of +40.50% for the period of last 100 days, recording 2,231,207 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for NOW is recording 0.00 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.31.

Technical rundown of ServiceNow Inc. (NOW)

Raw Stochastic average of ServiceNow Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 91.24%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 85.93%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 74.99% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 68.23%.

Considering, the past performance of ServiceNow Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 57.87%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 42.43%, alongside a boost of 58.62% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 0.93% in the 7-day charts and went down by 12.97% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 38.42% during last recorded quarter.