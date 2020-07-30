Retail Properties of America Inc. (RPAI) market price of $6.62 offers the impression of an exciting value play

Retail Properties of America Inc. (RPAI) is priced at $6.62 after the most recent trading session. At the very opening of the session, the stock price was $6.47 and reached a high price of $6.62, prior to closing the session it reached the value of $6.46. The stock touched a low price of $6.26.

Recently in News on July 17, 2020, Retail Properties Of America, Inc. Prices $100.0 Million Offering Of Senior Unsecured Notes. – Retail Properties of America, Inc. (NYSE: RPAI) (the “Company”) announced today that it has agreed to sell $100.0 million aggregate principal amount of its 4.00% senior unsecured notes due 2025 (the “Notes”) in an underwritten public offering. The Notes will be issued at 99.010% of par value plus accrued and unpaid interest from March 15, 2020 to, but not including, the date of delivery of the Notes. The Notes will mature on March 15, 2025, unless earlier redeemed. The Notes constitute a further issuance of, and form a single series with, the Company’s previously issued 4.00% senior unsecured notes due 2025, $250.0 million of which are currently outstanding. The offering is expected to close on July 21, 2020, subject to customary closing conditions. You can read further details here

Retail Properties of America Inc. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $13.45 on 01/02/20, with the lowest value was $2.87 for the same time period, recorded on 03/19/20.

Retail Properties of America Inc. (RPAI) full year performance was -44.28%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Retail Properties of America Inc. shares are logging -53.71% during the 52-week period from high price, and 130.66% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $2.87 and $14.30.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Real Estate managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1933740 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Retail Properties of America Inc. (RPAI) recorded performance in the market was -50.60%, having the revenues showcasing 3.76% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 1.48B, as it employees total of 215 workers.

Retail Properties of America Inc. (RPAI) in the eye of market guru’s

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Retail Properties of America Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 5.95, with a change in the price was noted -3.45. In a similar fashion, Retail Properties of America Inc. posted a movement of -34.26% for the period of last 100 days, recording 3,715,022 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for RPAI is recording 1.54 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 1.54.

Retail Properties of America Inc. (RPAI): Stocks Technical analysis and Trends

Raw Stochastic average of Retail Properties of America Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 55.68%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 42.28%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 29.40% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 18.87%.

If we look into the earlier routines of Retail Properties of America Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -50.60%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -47.92%, alongside a downfall of -44.28% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 1.53% in the 7-day charts and went up by -9.69% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 3.76% during last recorded quarter.