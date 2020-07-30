Essential Utilities Inc. (WTRG) is primed for evolution with the beta value of 0.48

At the end of the latest market close, Essential Utilities Inc. (WTRG) was valued at $45.54. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $45.65 while reaching the peak value of $46.03 and lowest value recorded on the day was $45.46. The stock current value is $45.87.

Recently in News on July 29, 2020, Essential Utilities Inc. Advances Environmental, Social and Governance Function. Essential Utilities Inc. (NYSE: WTRG) announced today that it has further advanced its environmental, social and governance (ESG) function for the corporation, which will be led by ESG manager, John Catalano. ESG refers to the three central factors in measuring the sustainability and societal impact of an investment in a company or business. You can read further details here

Essential Utilities Inc. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $54.52 on 02/18/20, with the lowest value was $30.40 for the same time period, recorded on 03/16/20.

Essential Utilities Inc. (WTRG) full year performance was 9.66%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Essential Utilities Inc. shares are logging -15.87% during the 52-week period from high price, and 50.89% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $30.40 and $54.52.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Utilities managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1593272 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Essential Utilities Inc. (WTRG) recorded performance in the market was -2.28%, having the revenues showcasing 5.96% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 11.28B, as it employees total of 1583 workers.

Specialists analysis on Essential Utilities Inc. (WTRG)

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 42.11, with a change in the price was noted -0.80. In a similar fashion, Essential Utilities Inc. posted a movement of -1.71% for the period of last 100 days, recording 1,211,868 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for WTRG is recording 1.13 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 1.03.

Trends and Technical analysis: Essential Utilities Inc. (WTRG)

Raw Stochastic average of Essential Utilities Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 86.96%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 87.83%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 82.61% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 83.87%.

Now, considering the stocks previous presentation, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -2.28%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -12.33%, alongside a boost of 9.66% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 0.35% in the 7-day charts and went down by 10.08% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 5.96% during last recorded quarter.