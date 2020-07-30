Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund (EIM) Quarterly Performance is 10.22%: Here is the Surprise Factor

Recently in News on July 1, 2020, Distribution Dates and Amounts Announced for Eaton Vance Closed-End Funds. – The following Eaton Vance closed-end funds (the “Funds”) announced distributions today as detailed below. You can read further details here

Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $13.58 on 03/03/20, with the lowest value was $9.58 for the same time period, recorded on 03/18/20.

Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund (EIM) full year performance was 3.46%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund shares are logging -3.09% during the 52-week period from high price, and 37.37% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $9.58 and $13.58.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Financial managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1543205 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund (EIM) recorded performance in the market was 2.17%, having the revenues showcasing 10.22% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 996.74M.

Market experts do have their say about Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund (EIM)

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 12.47, with a change in the price was noted -0.30. In a similar fashion, Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund posted a movement of -2.23% for the period of last 100 days, recording 225,323 in trading volumes.

Technical breakdown of Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund (EIM)

Raw Stochastic average of Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund in the period of last 50 days is set at 80.37%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 65.57%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 81.20% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 82.57%.

Bearing in mind the latest performance of Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund, several moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 2.17%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 0.61%, alongside a boost of 3.46% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares -0.75% in the 7-day charts and went down by 3.70% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 10.22% during last recorded quarter.