Do Limelight Networks Inc. (LLNW) beta value of 0.95 signposts another twist?

Limelight Networks Inc. (LLNW) is priced at $6.41 after the most recent trading session. At the very opening of the session, the stock price was $6.55 and reached a high price of $6.55, prior to closing the session it reached the value of $6.27. The stock touched a low price of $6.2899.

Recently in News on July 23, 2020, Limelight Networks, Inc. Prices Offering of $110 Million of Convertible Senior Notes. Limelight Networks, Inc. (Nasdaq: LLNW) (“Limelight”), a leading provider of video delivery and edge cloud services, today announced the pricing of $110 million aggregate principal amount of 3.50% convertible senior notes due 2025 (the “notes”) in a private offering to qualified institutional buyers pursuant to Rule 144A under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the “Securities Act”). The size of this offering was increased from the previously announced $100 million aggregate principal amount of notes. In connection with the offering of the notes, Limelight granted the initial purchasers of the notes a 13-day option to purchase up to an additional $15 million aggregate principal amount of notes. The sale of the notes is expected to settle on July 27, 2020, subject to customary closing conditions. You can read further details here

Limelight Networks Inc. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $8.19 on 07/02/20, with the lowest value was $3.51 for the same time period, recorded on 03/17/20.

Limelight Networks Inc. (LLNW) full year performance was 141.70%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Limelight Networks Inc. shares are logging -21.79% during the 52-week period from high price, and 187.22% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $2.23 and $8.19.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Technology managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 2638664 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Limelight Networks Inc. (LLNW) recorded performance in the market was 56.99%, having the revenues showcasing 19.94% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 768.09M, as it employees total of 627 workers.

Analysts verdict on Limelight Networks Inc. (LLNW)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Limelight Networks Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 5.70, with a change in the price was noted +1.39. In a similar fashion, Limelight Networks Inc. posted a movement of +27.84% for the period of last 100 days, recording 2,793,808 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for LLNW is recording 0.00 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.00.

Limelight Networks Inc. (LLNW): Technical Analysis

Raw Stochastic average of Limelight Networks Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 52.40%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 18.49%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 16.36% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 13.35%.

Let’s take a glance in the erstwhile performances of Limelight Networks Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 56.99%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 17.42%, alongside a boost of 141.70% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -4.26% in the 7-day charts and went up by -13.56% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 19.94% during last recorded quarter.