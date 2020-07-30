Collier Creek Holdings (CCH) market price of $13.41 offers the impression of an exciting value play

At the end of the latest market close, Collier Creek Holdings (CCH) was valued at $13.74. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $13.35 while reaching the peak value of $13.75 and lowest value recorded on the day was $13.29. The stock current value is $13.41.

Recently in News on July 29, 2020, Utz Quality Foods Reports Strong Second Quarter 2020 Selected Financial Results. Business Combination with Collier Creek Holdings to Form Utz Brands, Inc. Remains On Track to Close in the Third Quarter. You can read further details here

Collier Creek Holdings had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $14.71 on 06/22/20, with the lowest value was $9.84 for the same time period, recorded on 03/19/20.

Collier Creek Holdings (CCH) full year performance was 37.51%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Collier Creek Holdings shares are logging -8.84% during the 52-week period from high price, and 36.28% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $9.84 and $14.71.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Financial managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 920256 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Collier Creek Holdings (CCH) recorded performance in the market was 33.66%, having the revenues showcasing 32.75% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 604.56M.

Collier Creek Holdings (CCH) in the eye of market guru’s

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Collier Creek Holdings a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 11.71, with a change in the price was noted +2.59. In a similar fashion, Collier Creek Holdings posted a movement of +23.90% for the period of last 100 days, recording 746,955 in trading volumes.

Collier Creek Holdings (CCH): Stocks Technical analysis and Trends

Raw Stochastic average of Collier Creek Holdings in the period of last 50 days is set at 68.84%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 45.86%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 46.36% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 39.75%.

If we look into the earlier routines of Collier Creek Holdings, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 33.66%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 33.40%, alongside a boost of 37.51% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -0.36% in the 7-day charts and went down by 0.37% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 32.75% during last recorded quarter.