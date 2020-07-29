Roll up the Sleeves! When the bell rang at previous close Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AMPE) was down -4.18%

Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AMPE) is priced at $1.04 after the most recent trading session. At the very opening of the session, the stock price was $1.10 and reached a high price of $1.16, prior to closing the session it reached the value of $1.09. The stock touched a low price of $1.03.

Recently in News on July 23, 2020, Ampio Starts Patient Enrollment in its Ampion COVID-19 Program. – Ampio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE American: AMPE) (the “Company” or “Ampio”), is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and advancement of immunology-based therapies for prevalent inflammatory conditions. As part of this program, the Company is actively working on the development of therapies for patients infected with the SARS-CoV-2 virus (“COVID-19”). You can read further details here

Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $1.2400 on 07/27/20, with the lowest value was $0.3100 for the same time period, recorded on 03/25/20.

Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AMPE) full year performance was 165.85%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares are logging -15.77% during the 52-week period from high price, and 301.69% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.26 and $1.24.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Healthcare managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 971525 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AMPE) recorded performance in the market was 86.96%, having the revenues showcasing 91.23% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 164.75M, as it employees total of 23 workers.

Analysts verdict on Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AMPE)

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 0.5805, with a change in the price was noted +0.4652. In a similar fashion, Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. posted a movement of +79.55% for the period of last 100 days, recording 2,711,903 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for AMPE is recording 0.00 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.00.

Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AMPE): Technical Analysis

Raw Stochastic average of Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 75.84%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 70.13%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 78.58% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 84.34%.

Let’s take a glance in the erstwhile performances of Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 86.96%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 60.27%, alongside a boost of 165.85% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 37.80% in the 7-day charts and went down by 74.40% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 91.23% during last recorded quarter.