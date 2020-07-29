Recent Change of -6.85% in the BIO-key International Inc. (BKYI) market price might lead to pleasant surprises

BIO-key International Inc. (BKYI) is priced at $0.67 after the most recent trading session. At the very opening of the session, the stock price was $0.7558 and reached a high price of $0.77, prior to closing the session it reached the value of $0.72. The stock touched a low price of $0.7031.

Recently in News on July 27, 2020, National Defense/Aerospace Contractor Selects BIO-key’s PortalGuard to Solve Identity and Access Management Challenges Across its Business and Manufacturing Use Cases. BIO-key International, Inc. (NASDAQ: BKYI), an innovative provider of identity and access management (IAM) solutions powered by biometrics, today announced that Fore Aero, a manufacturer of flight safety and support parts for national defense and aerospace markets, has selected BIO-key’s PortalGuard IAM platform to address their secure authentication requirements. The customer found PortalGuard to be the most secure, flexible, user friendly, and cost-effective solution of the several they had vetted. You can read further details here

BIO-key International Inc. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $2.5800 on 03/27/20, with the lowest value was $0.3500 for the same time period, recorded on 03/17/20.

BIO-key International Inc. (BKYI) full year performance was -40.47%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, BIO-key International Inc. shares are logging -73.95% during the 52-week period from high price, and 92.00% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.35 and $2.58.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Industrials managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 5172856 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the BIO-key International Inc. (BKYI) recorded performance in the market was 44.28%, having the revenues showcasing -21.59% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 39.39M, as it employees total of 15 workers.

Specialists analysis on BIO-key International Inc. (BKYI)

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 0.7851, with a change in the price was noted +0.1590. In a similar fashion, BIO-key International Inc. posted a movement of +30.50% for the period of last 100 days, recording 4,540,224 in trading volumes.

Trends and Technical analysis: BIO-key International Inc. (BKYI)

Raw Stochastic average of BIO-key International Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 7.15%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 7.15%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 10.78% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 9.77%.

Now, considering the stocks previous presentation, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 44.28%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 11.78%, alongside a downfall of -40.47% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 16.35% in the 7-day charts and went up by -1.48% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -21.59% during last recorded quarter.