Nurix Therapeutics Inc. (NRIX) distance from 20-day Simple moving Average is -1.87%: What to Expect?

At the end of the latest market close, Nurix Therapeutics Inc. (NRIX) was valued at $19.57. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $19.51 while reaching the peak value of $20.43 and lowest value recorded on the day was $16.63. The stock current value is $18.93.

Recently in News on July 23, 2020, Nurix Therapeutics Announces Pricing of $209 Million Initial Public Offering. Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. (Nurix), a company developing targeted protein modulation drugs, today announced the pricing of its initial public offering of 11,000,000 shares of its common stock at a price to the public of $19.00 per share. All of the shares are being offered by Nurix. The shares are expected to begin trading on The Nasdaq Global Market on July 24, 2020 under the symbol “NRIX.” The gross proceeds from the offering, before deducting underwriting discounts and commissions and other offering expenses payable by Nurix, are expected to be $209 million. In addition, Nurix has granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 1,650,000 shares of common stock at the initial public offering price, less underwriting discounts and commissions. The offering is expected to close on July 28, 2020, subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions. You can read further details here

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Nurix Therapeutics Inc. shares are logging -15.75% during the 52-week period from high price, and 7.86% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $17.55 and $22.47.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Healthcare managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1395314 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Nurix Therapeutics Inc. (NRIX) recorded performance in the market was -0.42%.

The Analysts eye on Nurix Therapeutics Inc. (NRIX)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Nurix Therapeutics Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

Technical rundown of Nurix Therapeutics Inc. (NRIX)

