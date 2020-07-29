Here is why U.S. Auto Parts Network Inc. (PRTS) recent weekly performance of 7.76% shouldn’t bother you at All

U.S. Auto Parts Network Inc. (PRTS) is priced at $12.99 after the most recent trading session. At the very opening of the session, the stock price was $12.71 and reached a high price of $14.28, prior to closing the session it reached the value of $12.63. The stock touched a low price of $12.7095.

Recently in News on July 28, 2020, CarParts.com Sets Second Quarter 2020 Conference Call for Monday, August 10, 2020 at 5:00 p.m. ET. – CarParts.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: PRTS) will hold a conference call on Monday, August 10, 2020 after market close to discuss its financial results for the second quarter ended June 27, 2020. The results will be reported in a press release prior to the call. You can read further details here

U.S. Auto Parts Network Inc. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $14.28 on 07/28/20, with the lowest value was $1.04 for the same time period, recorded on 03/18/20.

U.S. Auto Parts Network Inc. (PRTS) full year performance was 956.10%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, U.S. Auto Parts Network Inc. shares are logging 1.65% during the 52-week period from high price, and 1186.14% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $1.01 and $12.78.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Consumer Cyclical managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1286239 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the U.S. Auto Parts Network Inc. (PRTS) recorded performance in the market was 490.45%, having the revenues showcasing 278.72% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 511.68M, as it employees total of 843 workers.

Market experts do have their say about U.S. Auto Parts Network Inc. (PRTS)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the U.S. Auto Parts Network Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 5.81, with a change in the price was noted +10.52. In a similar fashion, U.S. Auto Parts Network Inc. posted a movement of +425.91% for the period of last 100 days, recording 785,174 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for PRTS is recording 0.61 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.57.

Technical breakdown of U.S. Auto Parts Network Inc. (PRTS)

Raw Stochastic average of U.S. Auto Parts Network Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 86.36%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 77.91%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 83.94% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 83.35%.

Bearing in mind the latest performance of U.S. Auto Parts Network Inc., several moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 490.45%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 392.05%, alongside a boost of 956.10% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 7.76% in the 7-day charts and went down by 50.35% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 278.72% during last recorded quarter.