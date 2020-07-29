Here is why Sempra Energy (SRE) stock volatility recorded over the last month was 2.32%

At the end of the latest market close, Sempra Energy (SRE) was valued at $122.98. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $122.19 while reaching the peak value of $125.94 and lowest value recorded on the day was $122.16. The stock current value is $124.65.

Recently in News on July 17, 2020, /C O R R E C T I O N — Southern California Gas Company/. In the news release, SoCalGas Now Powering Two Los Angeles Facilities with Bloom Energy AlwaysON Microgrids, issued July 17, 2020 by Southern California Gas Company over PR Newswire, we are advised by the company that the quote in the third paragraph has been updated. The complete, corrected release follows:. You can read further details here

Sempra Energy had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $161.87 on 02/03/20, with the lowest value was $88.00 for the same time period, recorded on 03/23/20.

Sempra Energy (SRE) full year performance was -10.65%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Sempra Energy shares are logging -22.99% during the 52-week period from high price, and 41.65% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $88.00 and $161.87.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Utilities managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1322157 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Sempra Energy (SRE) recorded performance in the market was -17.71%, having the revenues showcasing -1.82% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 36.96B, as it employees total of 13969 workers.

Sempra Energy (SRE) in the eye of market guru’s

During the last month, 11 analysts gave the Sempra Energy a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 8 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 120.76, with a change in the price was noted -17.11. In a similar fashion, Sempra Energy posted a movement of -12.07% for the period of last 100 days, recording 2,101,031 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for SRE is recording 1.57 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 1.13.

Sempra Energy (SRE): Stocks Technical analysis and Trends

Raw Stochastic average of Sempra Energy in the period of last 50 days is set at 52.22%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 69.86%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 69.84% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 78.30%.

If we look into the earlier routines of Sempra Energy, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -17.71%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -22.01%, alongside a downfall of -10.65% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -0.50% in the 7-day charts and went down by 10.69% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -1.82% during last recorded quarter.