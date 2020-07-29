Gear up for the change! ARC Document Solutions Inc. (ARC) has hit the volume of 1032323

At the end of the latest market close, ARC Document Solutions Inc. (ARC) was valued at $0.90. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $0.95 while reaching the peak value of $0.9698 and lowest value recorded on the day was $0.90. The stock current value is $1.04.

Recently in News on July 17, 2020, Social Distancing Signage On The Go. SAN RAMON, CA / ACCESSWIRE / July 17, 2020 / ARC Document Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:ARC) today announced an upgrade to its ARC Print App that allows business owners, facility managers, school administrators and others to order social distancing signage for their newly-opened facilities from their mobile devices. You can read further details here

ARC Document Solutions Inc. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $1.4900 on 07/16/20, with the lowest value was $0.3400 for the same time period, recorded on 03/18/20.

ARC Document Solutions Inc. (ARC) full year performance was -51.82%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, ARC Document Solutions Inc. shares are logging -46.94% during the 52-week period from high price, and 205.88% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.34 and $1.96.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Industrials managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1032323 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the ARC Document Solutions Inc. (ARC) recorded performance in the market was -35.19%, having the revenues showcasing 26.89% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 39.51M, as it employees total of 2300 workers.

Specialists analysis on ARC Document Solutions Inc. (ARC)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the ARC Document Solutions Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 0.8519, with a change in the price was noted -0.3000. In a similar fashion, ARC Document Solutions Inc. posted a movement of -24.00% for the period of last 100 days, recording 306,351 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for ARC is recording 0.86 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.74.

Trends and Technical analysis: ARC Document Solutions Inc. (ARC)

Raw Stochastic average of ARC Document Solutions Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 27.03%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 27.03%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 24.93% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 28.52%.

Now, considering the stocks previous presentation, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -35.19%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -30.70%, alongside a downfall of -51.82% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -20.97% in the 7-day charts and went down by 14.04% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 26.89% during last recorded quarter.