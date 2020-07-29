Dun & Bradstreet Holdings Inc. (DNB) market price of $25.21 offers the impression of an exciting value play

Dun & Bradstreet Holdings Inc. (DNB) is priced at $25.21 after the most recent trading session. At the very opening of the session, the stock price was $25.35 and reached a high price of $25.60, prior to closing the session it reached the value of $25.29. The stock touched a low price of $24.85.

Recently in News on July 23, 2020, Dun & Bradstreet Announces Second Quarter 2020 Earnings Release and Conference Call; Participating in an Upcoming Investor Conference. Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. (“Dun & Bradstreet”) (NYSE:DNB), a leading global provider of business decisioning data and analytics, today announced the date for the release of its second quarter 2020 earnings and its participation in an upcoming investor conference. You can read further details here

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Dun & Bradstreet Holdings Inc. shares are logging -10.60% during the 52-week period from high price, and 3.96% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $24.25 and $28.20.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Technology managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1144380 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Dun & Bradstreet Holdings Inc. (DNB) recorded performance in the market was -0.55%. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 10.80B, as it employees total of 4037 workers.

The Analysts eye on Dun & Bradstreet Holdings Inc. (DNB)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Dun & Bradstreet Holdings Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for DNB is recording 2.59 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 2.58.

Technical rundown of Dun & Bradstreet Holdings Inc. (DNB)

Considering, the past performance of Dun & Bradstreet Holdings Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -0.55%. The shares increased approximately by -1.79% in the 7-day charts.