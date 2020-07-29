Do WidePoint Corporation (WYY) beta value of 1.25 signposts another twist?

For the readers interested in the stock health of WidePoint Corporation (WYY). It is currently valued at $0.71. When the transactions were called off in the previous session, Stock hit the highs of $0.68, after setting-off with the price of $0.67. Company’s stock value dipped to $0.65 during the trading on the day. When the trading was stopped its value was $0.67.

Recently in News on July 20, 2020, WidePoint Awarded New Contract for TEM Services from the Virginia Alcoholic Beverage Control Authority. WidePoint Corporation (NYSE American: WYY), the leading provider of Trusted Mobility Management (TM2) specializing in Telecommunications Lifecycle Management, Identity Management and Digital Billing & Analytics solutions, today reported that the company secured a new contract from the Virginia Alcoholic Beverage Control Authority (Virginia ABC) to provide the agency with Telecom Expense Management (TEM) services. The contract term is for one year, contains four additional one-year renewal periods, and has a total contract value of approximately $1.2 million. You can read further details here

WidePoint Corporation had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $0.9900 on 06/18/20, with the lowest value was $0.3000 for the same time period, recorded on 03/23/20.

WidePoint Corporation (WYY) full year performance was 56.77%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, WidePoint Corporation shares are logging -28.64% during the 52-week period from high price, and 148.77% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.28 and $0.99.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Technology managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 3937784 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the WidePoint Corporation (WYY) recorded performance in the market was 69.37%, having the revenues showcasing 63.38% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 58.65M, as it employees total of 249 workers.

WidePoint Corporation (WYY) in the eye of market guru’s

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 0.5337, with a change in the price was noted +0.2920. In a similar fashion, WidePoint Corporation posted a movement of +67.59% for the period of last 100 days, recording 901,576 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for WYY is recording 0.00 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.00.

WidePoint Corporation (WYY): Stocks Technical analysis and Trends

Raw Stochastic average of WidePoint Corporation in the period of last 50 days is set at 43.39%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 50.29%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 29.29% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 19.38%.

If we look into the earlier routines of WidePoint Corporation, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 69.37%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 43.43%, alongside a boost of 56.77% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 0.81% in the 7-day charts and went down by 1.77% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 63.38% during last recorded quarter.