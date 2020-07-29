Do Duke Realty Corporation (DRE) beta value of 0.64 signposts another twist?

Duke Realty Corporation (DRE) is priced at $38.43 after the most recent trading session. At the very opening of the session, the stock price was $37.62 and reached a high price of $38.67, prior to closing the session it reached the value of $37.72. The stock touched a low price of $37.50.

Recently in News on June 29, 2020, Duke Realty Announces Results of Tender Offer for 3.875% Senior Notes Due 2022. Duke Realty Corporation (DRE), a leading industrial property REIT, announced today the closing of the previously announced cash tender offer (the “Tender Offer”) by Duke Realty Limited Partnership (the “Operating Partnership”), its operating partnership, to purchase any and all of the outstanding 3.875% Senior Notes due 2022 (the “Notes”) issued by the Operating Partnership. The Tender Offer expired at 5:00 p.m., New York City time, on June 26, 2020 (the “Expiration Time”). The complete terms and conditions of the Tender Offer were set forth in an Offer to Purchase, dated June 22, 2020 (the “Offer to Purchase”), and the related Notice of Guaranteed Delivery. You can read further details here

Duke Realty Corporation had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $38.88 on 02/21/20, with the lowest value was $25.19 for the same time period, recorded on 03/23/20.

Duke Realty Corporation (DRE) full year performance was 14.78%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Duke Realty Corporation shares are logging -1.16% during the 52-week period from high price, and 52.56% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $25.19 and $38.88.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Real Estate managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 2030720 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Duke Realty Corporation (DRE) recorded performance in the market was 10.85%, having the revenues showcasing 6.16% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 14.16B, as it employees total of 400 workers.

Analysts verdict on Duke Realty Corporation (DRE)

During the last month, 8 analysts gave the Duke Realty Corporation a BUY rating, 1 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 5 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 1 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 33.79, with a change in the price was noted +3.79. In a similar fashion, Duke Realty Corporation posted a movement of +10.94% for the period of last 100 days, recording 2,898,051 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for DRE is recording 0.63 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.63.

Duke Realty Corporation (DRE): Technical Analysis

Raw Stochastic average of Duke Realty Corporation in the period of last 50 days is set at 96.49%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 94.85%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 93.92% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 92.77%.

Let’s take a glance in the erstwhile performances of Duke Realty Corporation, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 10.85%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 6.10%, alongside a boost of 14.78% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 5.61% in the 7-day charts and went down by 11.13% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 6.16% during last recorded quarter.