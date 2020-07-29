Boiling and ready to burst as ARCA biopharma Inc. (ABIO) last month performance was 2.19%

ARCA biopharma Inc. (ABIO) is priced at $7.00 after the most recent trading session. At the very opening of the session, the stock price was $6.99 and reached a high price of $7.15, prior to closing the session it reached the value of $7.03. The stock touched a low price of $6.75.

Recently in News on July 7, 2020, SARS-CoV-2 Cell Entry Mechanisms in Intact Human Heart Published in JACC: Basic to Translational Science by University of Colorado Anschutz Medical Campus and ARCA biopharma Investigators. The University of Colorado Anschutz Medical Campus and ARCA biopharma, Inc. (ABIO) today announced that the paper entitled “Dynamic Regulation of SARS-CoV-2 Binding and Cell Entry Mechanisms in Remodeled Human Ventricular Myocardium” (Bristow MR, et al. https://doi.org/10.1016/j.jacbts.2020.06.007 was published in JACC: Basic to Translational Science (JBTS), a member of the Journal of the American College of Cardiology (JACC) family of journals. The paper provides new information on mechanisms involved in host cell binding and entry of the SARS-CoV-2 in the human heart. Investigators affiliated with the Bristow Laboratory at CU Anschutz Medical Campus, Cardiovascular Institute at the University of Colorado School of Medicine and ARCA biopharma determined how known and potential mechanisms responsible for COVID-19 infection in the intact heart are altered by prior heart muscle disease, and to what extent they are changed when damaged heart muscle improves through a process called reverse remodeling. You can read further details here

ARCA biopharma Inc. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $22.00 on 05/28/20, with the lowest value was $2.21 for the same time period, recorded on 03/19/20.

ARCA biopharma Inc. (ABIO) full year performance was 5.90%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, ARCA biopharma Inc. shares are logging -68.18% during the 52-week period from high price, and 216.74% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $2.21 and $22.00.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Healthcare managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1175227 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the ARCA biopharma Inc. (ABIO) recorded performance in the market was 22.58%, having the revenues showcasing 102.31% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 30.10M, as it employees total of 9 workers.

Market experts do have their say about ARCA biopharma Inc. (ABIO)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the ARCA biopharma Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 5.23, with a change in the price was noted +3.33. In a similar fashion, ARCA biopharma Inc. posted a movement of +90.74% for the period of last 100 days, recording 1,236,938 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for ABIO is recording 0.00 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.00.

Technical breakdown of ARCA biopharma Inc. (ABIO)

Raw Stochastic average of ARCA biopharma Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 18.17%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 36.11%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 35.32% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 33.11%.

Bearing in mind the latest performance of ARCA biopharma Inc., several moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 22.58%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 26.13%, alongside a boost of 5.90% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -7.41% in the 7-day charts and went down by 2.19% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 102.31% during last recorded quarter.