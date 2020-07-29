Analysts Mean recommendation for Sonoma Pharmaceuticals Inc. (SNOA) was 2.00: Is this the key time?

Sonoma Pharmaceuticals Inc. (SNOA) is priced at $6.46 after the most recent trading session. At the very opening of the session, the stock price was $6.39 and reached a high price of $6.632, prior to closing the session it reached the value of $6.45. The stock touched a low price of $6.39.

Recently in News on July 28, 2020, Sonoma Pharmaceuticals and MicroSafe Group Announce That Microsafe® Disinfectant & Sanitizer Manufactured Using Sonoma’s Microcyn® Technology Successfully Passed Material Compatibility Testing for Both Airbus and Boeing Commercial Transport Aircraft. Sonoma Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: SNOA), a global healthcare leader developing and producing stabilized hypochlorous acid (HOCl) products for a wide range of applications, including wound care, eye care and dermatological conditions and the MicroSafe Group Dubai announce that Microsafe® Disinfectant & Sanitizer manufactured by Sonoma successfully passed both the Boeing Specification Standard BSS7434 and the British Aerospace Airbus specification AIMS09-00-002. The passing of these tests validate the compatibility and safety of the Microsafe® Disinfectant & Sanitizer on the interior and exterior parts and materials of Boeing and Airbus commercial transport aircraft. You can read further details here

Sonoma Pharmaceuticals Inc. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $19.60 on 05/29/20, with the lowest value was $3.55 for the same time period, recorded on 03/18/20.

Sonoma Pharmaceuticals Inc. (SNOA) full year performance was 3.53%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Sonoma Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares are logging -67.04% during the 52-week period from high price, and 93.99% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $3.33 and $19.60.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Healthcare managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1580647 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Sonoma Pharmaceuticals Inc. (SNOA) recorded performance in the market was 48.17%, having the revenues showcasing 24.14% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 13.18M, as it employees total of 18 workers.

Market experts do have their say about Sonoma Pharmaceuticals Inc. (SNOA)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Sonoma Pharmaceuticals Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 5.94, with a change in the price was noted +0.92. In a similar fashion, Sonoma Pharmaceuticals Inc. posted a movement of +16.61% for the period of last 100 days, recording 443,960 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for SNOA is recording 0.06 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.00.

Technical breakdown of Sonoma Pharmaceuticals Inc. (SNOA)

Raw Stochastic average of Sonoma Pharmaceuticals Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 9.69%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 20.00%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 19.36% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 26.91%.

Bearing in mind the latest performance of Sonoma Pharmaceuticals Inc., several moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 48.17%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 21.89%, alongside a boost of 3.53% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares -8.89% in the 7-day charts and went down by -6.65% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 24.14% during last recorded quarter.