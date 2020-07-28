Reason’s why Armstrong World Industries Inc. (AWI) is an asset to your trade with current Target Price of $86.56

For the readers interested in the stock health of Armstrong World Industries Inc. (AWI). It is currently valued at $73.28. When the transactions were called off in the previous session, Stock hit the highs of $81.74, after setting-off with the price of $80.41. Company’s stock value dipped to $79.93 during the trading on the day. When the trading was stopped its value was $81.58.

Recently in News on July 28, 2020, Armstrong World Industries, Inc. Acquires Turf Design, Inc.. Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE: AWI) today announced it has acquired Turf Design, Inc., a Chicago-based commercial interiors design house and maker of custom felt ceiling and wall solutions with annual revenues of approximately $25 million. The acquisition strengthens AWI’s design and manufacturing capabilities and broadens its extensive portfolio of architectural specialties ceiling and wall solutions. You can read further details here

Armstrong World Industries Inc. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $111.46 on 02/24/20, with the lowest value was $62.03 for the same time period, recorded on 03/23/20.

Armstrong World Industries Inc. (AWI) full year performance was -17.87%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Armstrong World Industries Inc. shares are logging -34.25% during the 52-week period from high price, and 18.14% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $62.03 and $111.46.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Industrials managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1193709 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Armstrong World Industries Inc. (AWI) recorded performance in the market was -13.19%, having the revenues showcasing 2.89% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 3.85B, as it employees total of 2500 workers.

Analysts verdict on Armstrong World Industries Inc. (AWI)

During the last month, 6 analysts gave the Armstrong World Industries Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 5 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 77.07, with a change in the price was noted -36.96. In a similar fashion, Armstrong World Industries Inc. posted a movement of -33.89% for the period of last 100 days, recording 477,797 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for AWI is recording 1.95 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 1.83.

Armstrong World Industries Inc. (AWI): Technical Analysis

Raw Stochastic average of Armstrong World Industries Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 13.47%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 15.04%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 68.01% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 82.61%.

Let’s take a glance in the erstwhile performances of Armstrong World Industries Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -13.19%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -19.68%, alongside a downfall of -17.87% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 2.97% in the 7-day charts and went down by 12.11% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 2.89% during last recorded quarter.