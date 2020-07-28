Gear up for the change! Co-Diagnostics Inc. (CODX) has hit the volume of 1610364

Let’s start up with the current stock price of Co-Diagnostics Inc. (CODX), which is $22.12 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $22.405 after opening rate of $21.75 while the lowest price it went was recorded $21.07 before closing at $21.82.

Recently in News on July 28, 2020, FINAL DEADLINE APPROACHING: The Schall Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action Lawsuit Against Co-Diagnostics, Inc. and Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $100,000 to Contact the Firm. LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / July 27, 2020 / The Schall Law Firm, a national shareholder rights litigation firm, announces the filing of a class-action lawsuit against Co-Diagnostics, Inc. (“Co-Diagnostics” or “the Company”) (NASDAQ:CODX) for violations of 10(b) and 20(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and Rule 10b-5 promulgated thereunder by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. You can read further details here

Co-Diagnostics Inc. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $29.72 on 05/14/20, with the lowest value was $0.88 for the same time period, recorded on 01/06/20.

Co-Diagnostics Inc. (CODX) full year performance was 1563.16%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Co-Diagnostics Inc. shares are logging -25.57% during the 52-week period from high price, and 2513.73% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.85 and $29.72.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Healthcare managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1610364 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Co-Diagnostics Inc. (CODX) recorded performance in the market was 2370.96%, having the revenues showcasing 59.14% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 620.47M, as it employees total of 27 workers.

Specialists analysis on Co-Diagnostics Inc. (CODX)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Co-Diagnostics Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 14.98, with a change in the price was noted +10.12. In a similar fashion, Co-Diagnostics Inc. posted a movement of +84.33% for the period of last 100 days, recording 7,254,637 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for CODX is recording 0.00 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.00.

Trends and Technical analysis: Co-Diagnostics Inc. (CODX)

Raw Stochastic average of Co-Diagnostics Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 82.02%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 75.37%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 74.73% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 76.63%.

Now, considering the stocks previous presentation, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 2370.96%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 544.90%, alongside a boost of 1563.16% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 16.61% in the 7-day charts and went down by 21.34% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 59.14% during last recorded quarter.