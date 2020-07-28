Crescent Acquisition Corp. (CRSA) distance from 20-day Simple moving Average is -0.67%: What to Expect?

At the end of the latest market close, Crescent Acquisition Corp. (CRSA) was valued at $10.21. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $10.285 while reaching the peak value of $10.285 and lowest value recorded on the day was $10.21. The stock current value is $10.22.

Recently in News on June 24, 2020, F45 Training and Crescent Acquisition Corp Announce Merger to Create a Leading Publicly-Traded Global Fitness Training and Lifestyle Brand. Transaction will build upon F45’s rapid and profitable growth in over 50 countries to date. You can read further details here

The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $13.11 on 06/22/20, with the lowest value was $9.10 for the same time period, recorded on 03/18/20.

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Crescent Acquisition Corp. shares are logging -22.04% during the 52-week period from high price, and 12.31% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $9.10 and $13.11.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Financial managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 946971 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Crescent Acquisition Corp. (CRSA) recorded performance in the market was 1.90%, having the revenues showcasing 2.51% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 294.35M.

Crescent Acquisition Corp. (CRSA) in the eye of market guru’s

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Crescent Acquisition Corp. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 10.07, with a change in the price was noted +0.10. In a similar fashion, Crescent Acquisition Corp. posted a movement of +0.99% for the period of last 100 days, recording 205,619 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for CRSA is recording 0.00 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.00.

Crescent Acquisition Corp. (CRSA): Stocks Technical analysis and Trends

Raw Stochastic average of Crescent Acquisition Corp. in the period of last 50 days is set at 9.97%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 9.52%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 9.30% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 7.55%.

If we look into the earlier routines of Crescent Acquisition Corp., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 1.90%. The shares increased approximately by -0.20% in the 7-day charts and went up by -3.41% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 2.51% during last recorded quarter.