Axonics Modulation Technologies Inc. (AXNX) market price of $43.17 offers the impression of an exciting value play

Axonics Modulation Technologies Inc. (AXNX) is priced at $43.17 after the most recent trading session. At the very opening of the session, the stock price was $39.49 and reached a high price of $41.31, prior to closing the session it reached the value of $41.05. The stock touched a low price of $39.32.

Recently in News on July 27, 2020, Axonics® Announces 2-Year Topline Clinical Results from ARTISAN-SNM Pivotal Study. Axonics Modulation Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: AXNX), a medical technology company that has developed and is commercializing novel implantable sacral neuromodulation (SNM) devices for the treatment of urinary and bowel dysfunction, today announced completion of 2-year follow-ups and topline clinical results from its ARTISAN-SNM pivotal study that was conducted to evaluate the safety and efficacy of the Axonics r-SNM System®. You can read further details here

Axonics Modulation Technologies Inc. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $44.25 on 07/28/20, with the lowest value was $15.25 for the same time period, recorded on 03/19/20.

Axonics Modulation Technologies Inc. (AXNX) full year performance was 8.80%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Axonics Modulation Technologies Inc. shares are logging 3.17% during the 52-week period from high price, and 183.08% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $15.25 and $41.85.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Healthcare managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 756955 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Axonics Modulation Technologies Inc. (AXNX) recorded performance in the market was 48.14%, having the revenues showcasing 17.69% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 1.64B, as it employees total of 302 workers.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 33.54, with a change in the price was noted +6.71. In a similar fashion, Axonics Modulation Technologies Inc. posted a movement of +18.24% for the period of last 100 days, recording 650,477 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for AXNX is recording 0.12 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.09.

Raw Stochastic average of Axonics Modulation Technologies Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 93.80%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 92.90%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 85.57% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 81.89%.

Now, considering the stocks previous presentation, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 48.14%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 35.70%, alongside a boost of 8.80% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 4.85% in the 7-day charts and went down by 17.66% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 17.69% during last recorded quarter.