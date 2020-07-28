Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (ATI) market price of $9.25 offers the impression of an exciting value play

Let’s start up with the current stock price of Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (ATI), which is $9.25 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $9.45 after opening rate of $9.38 while the lowest price it went was recorded $9.10 before closing at $9.38.

Recently in News on July 8, 2020, Allegheny Technologies Announces Webcast of Conference Call for Second Quarter 2020 Results. Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE: ATI) will provide live Internet listening access to its conference call with the financial community scheduled for Tuesday, August 4, 2020 at 8:30 a.m. ET. The conference call will be conducted after the Company’s planned release of second quarter 2020 results. The conference call will be broadcast, and accompanying presentation slides will be available, at ATImetals.com. To access the broadcast, visit ATImetals.com and select “Conference Call.” Conference call replay will be available on ATImetals.com. You can read further details here

Allegheny Technologies Incorporated had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $20.91 on 01/02/20, with the lowest value was $4.95 for the same time period, recorded on 03/23/20.

Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (ATI) full year performance was -59.55%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Allegheny Technologies Incorporated shares are logging -61.73% during the 52-week period from high price, and 86.87% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $4.95 and $24.17.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Industrials managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1510440 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (ATI) recorded performance in the market was -55.23%, having the revenues showcasing 23.83% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 1.18B, as it employees total of 8100 workers.

Market experts do have their say about Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (ATI)

During the last month, 3 analysts gave the Allegheny Technologies Incorporated a BUY rating, 1 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 3 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 1 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 9.04, with a change in the price was noted -7.82. In a similar fashion, Allegheny Technologies Incorporated posted a movement of -45.81% for the period of last 100 days, recording 3,133,154 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for ATI is recording 0.81 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.67.

Technical breakdown of Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (ATI)

Raw Stochastic average of Allegheny Technologies Incorporated in the period of last 50 days is set at 43.12%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 13.29%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 19.46% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 25.25%.

Bearing in mind the latest performance of Allegheny Technologies Incorporated, several moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -55.23%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -46.69%, alongside a downfall of -59.55% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -2.32% in the 7-day charts and went down by -1.91% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 23.83% during last recorded quarter.