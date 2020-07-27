Why is Teradyne Inc. (TER) up 49.43% from the day 1 this year?

For the readers interested in the stock health of Teradyne Inc. (TER). It is currently valued at $87.03. When the transactions were called off in the previous session, Stock hit the highs of $84.97, after setting-off with the price of $84.175. Company’s stock value dipped to $82.74 during the trading on the day. When the trading was stopped its value was $83.53.

Recently in News on July 21, 2020, Teradyne Reports Second Quarter 2020 Results. Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ: TER) reported revenue of $839 million for the second quarter of 2020 of which $659 million was in Semiconductor Test, $72 million in System Test, $49 million in Wireless Test and $59 million in Industrial Automation (IA). GAAP net income for the second quarter was $188.9 million or $1.05 per diluted share. On a non-GAAP basis, Teradynes net income in the second quarter was $229.2 million, or $1.33 per diluted share, which excluded restructuring and other charges, acquired intangible asset amortization, non-cash convertible debt interest, discrete tax adjustments and included the related tax impact on non-GAAP adjustments. You can read further details here

Teradyne Inc. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $90.70 on 07/13/20, with the lowest value was $42.87 for the same time period, recorded on 03/18/20.

Teradyne Inc. (TER) full year performance was 49.43%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Teradyne Inc. shares are logging -4.05% during the 52-week period from high price, and 103.01% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $42.87 and $90.70.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Technology managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 831899 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Teradyne Inc. (TER) recorded performance in the market was 22.50%, having the revenues showcasing 34.73% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 14.27B, as it employees total of 5400 workers.

Analysts verdict on Teradyne Inc. (TER)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Teradyne Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 67.92, with a change in the price was noted +24.51. In a similar fashion, Teradyne Inc. posted a movement of +39.23% for the period of last 100 days, recording 2,291,274 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for TER is recording 0.26 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.26.

Teradyne Inc. (TER): Technical Analysis

Raw Stochastic average of Teradyne Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 89.15%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 63.24%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 48.98% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 61.29%.

Let’s take a glance in the erstwhile performances of Teradyne Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 22.50%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 15.85%, alongside a boost of 49.43% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -3.34% in the 7-day charts and went down by 2.67% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 34.73% during last recorded quarter.