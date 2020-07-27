Why is CPS Technologies Corporation (CPSH) up 165.71% from the day 1 this year?

CPS Technologies Corporation (CPSH) is priced at $2.99 after the most recent trading session. At the very opening of the session, the stock price was $2.60 and reached a high price of $2.84, prior to closing the session it reached the value of $2.79. The stock touched a low price of $2.52.

Recently in News on July 24, 2020, CPS Technologies Corporation Conference Call Notification. CPS Technologies Corporation (Nasdaq:CPSH) today released instructions for its quarterly investor conference call which will be held on Wednesday, July 29, 2020 at 4:45 P.M. (Eastern). Grant Bennett, President and Chief Executive Officer, and Chuck Griffith, Chief Financial Officer, will discuss the Company’s financial results for the three and six months ended June 27, 2020. You can read further details here

CPS Technologies Corporation had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $3.35 on 07/10/20, with the lowest value was $0.88 for the same time period, recorded on 03/19/20.

CPS Technologies Corporation (CPSH) full year performance was 165.71%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, CPS Technologies Corporation shares are logging -10.75% during the 52-week period from high price, and 247.67% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.86 and $3.35.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Technology managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1008779 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the CPS Technologies Corporation (CPSH) recorded performance in the market was 176.24%, having the revenues showcasing 181.48% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 34.60M, as it employees total of 152 workers.

Specialists analysis on CPS Technologies Corporation (CPSH)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the CPS Technologies Corporation a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 1.51, with a change in the price was noted +1.37. In a similar fashion, CPS Technologies Corporation posted a movement of +86.05% for the period of last 100 days, recording 454,925 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for CPSH is recording 0.30 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.03.

Trends and Technical analysis: CPS Technologies Corporation (CPSH)

Raw Stochastic average of CPS Technologies Corporation in the period of last 50 days is set at 79.95%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 77.56%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 68.53% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 59.28%.

Now, considering the stocks previous presentation, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 176.24%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 177.97%, alongside a boost of 165.71% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 9.84% in the 7-day charts and went down by 78.85% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 181.48% during last recorded quarter.