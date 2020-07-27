Socket Mobile Inc. (SCKT) Profit Margins posted 1.00% in the last twelve months: The key fundamentals to watch

At the end of the latest market close, Socket Mobile Inc. (SCKT) was valued at $1.46. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $1.49 while reaching the peak value of $1.54 and lowest value recorded on the day was $1.45. The stock current value is $2.88.

Recently in News on July 27, 2020, Socket Mobile Launches DuraSled for XCover Pro. – Socket Mobile, Inc. (NASDAQ: SCKT), a leading innovator of data capture and delivery solutions for enhanced productivity, is delighted to introduce its newest member of the scanning sled family – DuraSled™ for the XCover Pro. There are two versions of the XCover Pro DuraSled: the DS800 XCover Pro for 1D barcode scanning and the DS840 XCover Pro for 1D and 2D barcode scanning, respectively. You can read further details here

Socket Mobile Inc. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $4.1500 on 07/27/20, with the lowest value was $0.7600 for the same time period, recorded on 03/18/20.

Socket Mobile Inc. (SCKT) full year performance was -36.69%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Socket Mobile Inc. shares are logging 2.86% during the 52-week period from high price, and 278.95% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.76 and $2.80.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Technology managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 83305660 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Socket Mobile Inc. (SCKT) recorded performance in the market was -9.31%, having the revenues showcasing 19.68% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 8.80M, as it employees total of 56 workers.

Specialists analysis on Socket Mobile Inc. (SCKT)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Socket Mobile Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 1.2747, with a change in the price was noted +1.2600. In a similar fashion, Socket Mobile Inc. posted a movement of +83.44% for the period of last 100 days, recording 876,972 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for SCKT is recording 0.17 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.00.

Trends and Technical analysis: Socket Mobile Inc. (SCKT)

Raw Stochastic average of Socket Mobile Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 56.87%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 51.24%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 33.75% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 28.55%.

Now, considering the stocks previous presentation, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -9.31%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -16.09%, alongside a downfall of -36.69% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 2.82% in the 7-day charts and went up by -2.66% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 19.68% during last recorded quarter.