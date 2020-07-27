Roll up the Sleeves! When the bell rang at previous close Six Flags Entertainment Corporation (SIX) was down -3.13%

Let’s start up with the current stock price of Six Flags Entertainment Corporation (SIX), which is $20.14 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $20.80 after opening rate of $20.55 while the lowest price it went was recorded $20.00 before closing at $20.79.

Recently in News on July 6, 2020, Six Flags Sets Date to Announce Second Quarter 2020 Earnings. Six Flags Entertainment Corporation (NYSE: SIX) today announced it will release second quarter financial results before the market opens on Wednesday, July 29, 2020. An investor conference call will follow beginning at 8:00 a.m. Central Time. The call can be accessed through the Six Flags Investor Relations website, investors.sixflags.com, or by dialing 1-855-889-1976 in the United States or +1-937-641-0558 outside the United States and requesting the Six Flags earnings call. You can read further details here

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $45.33 on 01/03/20, with the lowest value was $8.75 for the same time period, recorded on 03/18/20.

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation (SIX) full year performance was -60.36%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Six Flags Entertainment Corporation shares are logging -66.16% during the 52-week period from high price, and 130.17% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $8.75 and $59.52.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Consumer Cyclical managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1607336 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Six Flags Entertainment Corporation (SIX) recorded performance in the market was -55.35%, having the revenues showcasing 25.87% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 1.76B, as it employees total of 2450 workers.

The Analysts eye on Six Flags Entertainment Corporation (SIX)

During the last month, 5 analysts gave the Six Flags Entertainment Corporation a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 8 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 1 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 19.02, with a change in the price was noted -3.73. In a similar fashion, Six Flags Entertainment Corporation posted a movement of -15.63% for the period of last 100 days, recording 4,210,920 in trading volumes.

Technical rundown of Six Flags Entertainment Corporation (SIX)

Raw Stochastic average of Six Flags Entertainment Corporation in the period of last 50 days is set at 31.24%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 55.16%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 64.58% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 65.39%.

Considering, the past performance of Six Flags Entertainment Corporation, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -55.35%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -46.55%, alongside a downfall of -60.36% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -2.00% in the 7-day charts and went down by 1.82% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 25.87% during last recorded quarter.