Reasons Why Long-term Faith on ENDRA Life Sciences Inc. (NDRA) Could Pay Off Investors

At the end of the latest market close, ENDRA Life Sciences Inc. (NDRA) was valued at $0.97. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $0.97 while reaching the peak value of $1.09 and lowest value recorded on the day was $0.96. The stock current value is $1.04.

Recently in News on July 23, 2020, ENDRA Life Sciences Mourns the Passing of Board Member Sanjiv Gambhir. ANN ARBOR, MI / ACCESSWIRE / July 23, 2020 / ENDRA Life Sciences Inc. (”ENDRA”) (NASDAQ:NDRA), a pioneer of Thermo Acoustic Enhanced UltraSound (TAEUS®) is mourning the loss of Sanjiv “Sam” Gambhir, M.D, Ph.D, a member of ENDRA’s Board of Directors, who passed away July 18, 2020. You can read further details here

ENDRA Life Sciences Inc. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $2.2500 on 01/06/20, with the lowest value was $0.5990 for the same time period, recorded on 04/06/20.

ENDRA Life Sciences Inc. (NDRA) full year performance was -30.20%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, ENDRA Life Sciences Inc. shares are logging -53.78% during the 52-week period from high price, and 73.62% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.60 and $2.25.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Healthcare managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1769985 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the ENDRA Life Sciences Inc. (NDRA) recorded performance in the market was -38.10%, having the revenues showcasing 24.40% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 14.10M, as it employees total of 15 workers.

Market experts do have their say about ENDRA Life Sciences Inc. (NDRA)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the ENDRA Life Sciences Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 0.8585, with a change in the price was noted -0.0400. In a similar fashion, ENDRA Life Sciences Inc. posted a movement of -3.70% for the period of last 100 days, recording 359,350 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for NDRA is recording 0.00 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.00.

Technical breakdown of ENDRA Life Sciences Inc. (NDRA)

Raw Stochastic average of ENDRA Life Sciences Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 76.79%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 67.86%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 55.96% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 53.92%.

Bearing in mind the latest performance of ENDRA Life Sciences Inc., several moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -38.10%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -39.18%, alongside a downfall of -30.20% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 11.73% in the 7-day charts and went up by 8.32% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 24.40% during last recorded quarter.